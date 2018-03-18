Severe Storms Possible in North Texas Sunday Afternoon - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Severe Storms Possible in North Texas Sunday Afternoon

Published 23 minutes ago

    **SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT**

    We are keeping an eye on the possibility of a few storms developing through this evening. Most areas won't see storms, but those who do could have to deal with large hail and damaging winds.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    SkyCams

    Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

