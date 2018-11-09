Several Overnight US 75 Closures Expected in Plano

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, several overnight closures are scheduled for US 75 main lanes in the coming days for work on the $37 million interchange project at the President George Bush Turnpike.

The following closures will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

Sunday, November 11, the southbound, right lane will be closed from Park Boulevard to PGBT.

From Monday, November 12, to Tuesday, November 20, the two left lanes of northbound US 75 will be closed from 15th Street to Parker Road.

Signed detours will be in place. Delays are expected and motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, click here DriveTexas.org.