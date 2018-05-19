22 Transported to Hospitals After Flash Fire at Texas Chemical Plant - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Transported to Hospitals After Flash Fire at Texas Chemical Plant

By Cody Lillich

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Twenty-two people were taken to various hospitals after a flash fire incident at a plant near Houston, according to emergency management officials.

    The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. at the Kurary Plant.

    La Porte Office of Emergency Management Spokesman John Krueger said 20 people were taken via ground to local hospitals and two people were flown for treatment. He said a blown valve could be the cause for the blast. He said there is no threat to the public.

    Krueger said those injured all had injuries that were described as non life-threatening. Those injured reportedly had topical burns to the back of the legs and injuries from falling and fleeing the area.

    The company said they had approximately 250 employees and contractors at the site when the fire occurred. 

