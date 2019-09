A school bus crashed in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Several people sustained minor injuries after a school bus crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road, just west of Interstate 35W and south of Altamesa Boulevard, Fort Worth police said.

Four people were treated for minor injuries, according to MedStar.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.