Several Companies Hosting Job Fairs on Tuesday

If you are looking for a new job, there are several companies that are hosting job fairs on Tuesday December 4.

First, Lockheed Martin needs to hire 500 people to work on the assembly line. So they are hosting a job fair on Tuesday December 4 at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth. This job fair starts at 7 a.m. You can pre-register by clicking here.

Second, Tx-Dot is looking to hire maintenance techs and construction inspectors in the Fort Worth district. You can apply for these jobs at Tx-Dot's Regional Training Center at 2501 SW Loop 820 in Fort Worth Texas. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tuesday December 4.

Third, Macy's says it needs to hire full and part time employees at eight of it's stores across North Texas. You can stop by any of the following locations from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday December 4. You can also apply in advance by clicking here.

