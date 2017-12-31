North Texas police officers who were out working accidents due to slick roads had several close calls Sunday morning. (Published Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017)

The Hurst Police Department sent the above video out on social media saying "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe. The officer was not seriously injured."

A close call for a North Richland Hills Police Officer Sunday morning as a driver lost control on slick roads, slamming into the back of his police SUV, Sunday December 31, 2017.

A short time later, the North Richland Hills Police Department sent out this photo showing the back of one of their SUV's that was hit by a driver sliding on ice. The caption read "One of our officers vehicles was struck while he was looking for an accident. The vehicle that struck the officer hit an icy patch. Neither the officer, nor the other driver, are seriously injured. Please, please drive safely."

