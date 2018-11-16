As Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson prepares to leave office at the end of the year, work on the Amber Guyger case continues.

Johnson said the case will be presented to a grand jury “very soon” and that her office has done everything in its power to ensure jurors have all the information they need.

“We’ve talked to numerous witnesses, over 300, we’ve done everything possible that we can do in preparing this case for the grand jury,” Johnson said.

During the November election, the Guyger case loomed large with DA-elect John Creuzot saying publicly it was his belief Guyger should have been charged with murder rather than manslaughter.

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his apartment after allegedly mistaking it for her own.

Johnson said she does not regret her handling of the case and told NBC 5 she decided early on that her opinion would have to take a backseat.

“I may have had folks who decided they didn’t want to vote for me because I decided not to give an opinion, but I said to that mama (Allison Jean) and everyone involved justice is more important than my election and I will not use your case for political gain,” Johnson said.

During the course of the investigation Johnson said she developed a rapport with the Jean family and spoke with family representatives after the election to see if they wanted to pass the case the grand jury before she left office. Johnson said the family asked her to proceed and now with just over a month left in office she said she will continue to pay close attention to the case for months to come.

"I am still committed and will be watching because I want the right thing to happen for this family,” Johnson said.