SomethingGood: Serviceman Surprised With Hero's Welcome

U.S. Army Reserve Specialist Joseph Ramsey left North Texas in April 2018. He was deployed to Kuwait. That deployment, one of several he has already been called on, meant that he had to leave his pregnant wife Megan and two toddlers, Martha-Eden and Josie-Anna.

Ramsey also left his job as a technician at Park Place Lexus Grapevine.

His co-workers wanted to show him how much they appreciate his service and his family how much they appreciate their sacrifice. His co-workers threw the Ramsey’s a surprise party at the dealership.

The party included Texas Rangers tickets, a Texas Rangers blanket, chips and salsa, dinner at a Texas steakhouse and toys for the kids.

