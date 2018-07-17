Serious Heat Could Soon Break Records - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Serious Heat Could Soon Break Records

Tuesday the high will reach 102, nowhere near the record of 109 set back in 1980

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago

    Have you seen the 10-day forecast? The highs will be in the triple-digits for several days!

    The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for many counties of North Texas, including of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, Parker, Wise, Ellis, Hood and Johnson.

    With temperatures this high, there is an increased risk for heat-related illnesses.

    Are these temperatures record breaking? No, not even close

    The high on Tuesday will reach 102, nowhere near the record of 109 set back in 1980. On Wednesday, the high is even higher, but it is still nowhere near the record of 110.

    However, this weekend the North Texas heat could break records.

    Friday, we are forecasting a high of 106. If that happens that would break the old record of 106. This weekend, high temperatures will be near record levels. Looking ahead into next week, we see no break from the triple-digit heat.

    Just for fun I looked up the record low for Tuesday -- it is 65, set back in 1900.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above.

