September Looking Hot and Dry in North Texas

When we think September we think fall. The official start of fall is Saturday, September 23. In Texas it doesn’t really feel like fall, especially this year. Currently there is a broad area of high pressure over the southern plains keeping temperatures hot and rain chances nonexistent in North Texas.

The heat will continue to build as we head towards the weekend. Friday and Saturday the high temperatures could be in the triple digits.

It is not just this week that North Texans are feeling the heat. Long range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center keep the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area dry with above normal temperatures.

This is the long range forecast through September 18. The Climate Prediction Center also has the monthly forecast for North Texas warmer than normal. Precipitation has an equal chance of being above normal or below normal (so really no news on that part of the forecast).

The normal high for September first is 93 degrees, by the end of the month the normal high is 83 degrees. Average rainfall for the month of September is 2.55 inches.

