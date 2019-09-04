September Looking Hot and Dry in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
September Looking Hot and Dry in North Texas

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago

    September Looking Hot and Dry in North Texas
    When we think September we think fall. The official start of fall is Saturday, September 23. In Texas it doesn’t really feel like fall, especially this year. Currently there is a broad area of high pressure over the southern plains keeping temperatures hot and rain chances nonexistent in North Texas.

    The heat will continue to build as we head towards the weekend. Friday and Saturday the high temperatures could be in the triple digits.

    It is not just this week that North Texans are feeling the heat. Long range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center keep the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area dry with above normal temperatures.

    This is the long range forecast through September 18. The Climate Prediction Center also has the monthly forecast for North Texas warmer than normal. Precipitation has an equal chance of being above normal or below normal (so really no news on that part of the forecast).

    The normal high for September first is 93 degrees, by the end of the month the normal high is 83 degrees. Average rainfall for the month of September is 2.55 inches.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

