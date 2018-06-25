Separated Parents Speak to the Media From El Paso

Six migrant parents separated from their child or children agreed to speak with the media from Annunciation House in El Paso Monday.

NBC News learned nearly three dozen parents, all of whom had been separated from their children by Border Patrol, were transported to Annunciation House.

The parents spoke before the media in Spanish - a translator summarized some of what the parents were saying to members of the English-speaking media.



Through the translator, one woman said she was told her child was angry with her because, she believed, the child had been told he or she had been abandoned.

Another man, when asked how he was faring since being separated from his children, replied "estoy muy dañado," or, "I am damaged."

Check back for replays from the news conference which ill be added Monday evening.

