A former Farmers Branch police officer has been found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting two teens, one fatally, last March. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017)

Ken Johnson, the former Farmers Branch police officer found guilty last week of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting of two teens, spoke to his victim's family during the sentencing phase of his trial Monday.

Johnson, who did not testify during the trial, spoke to the families Monday and expressed his regret over the shooting.

“My stomach, every day, just turns. It's tragic on both families. It's been tough. I’d like to say to Mr. Cruz’s family, I’m sorry, I’m very sorry. Every day is tough. It's tough for me, but to bury your son is I know is tough,” Johnson said. "I'm very, very, very, very remorseful and I really mean that."

Johnson said he was "pretty upset" when he saw his car being broken into and that he simply reacted. He said he fired on the teens because he was concerned he was about to be fired upon.

"When he reached down, he took his hands off the steering wheel and reached down, that’s when my heart jumped out of my chest," Johnson said. "I just fired. I didn’t want him to come back up and shoot at me."

Cruz's mother and sister both testified on behalf of their family, through an interpreter, asking Johnson to imagine what it's like to bury a child while telling the jury Johnson killed their son.

"This man took away his life -- he killed him," Ana Henriguez, Cruz's mother said.

Johnson was off-duty March 13, 2016 when he saw two 16-year-olds, identified as Jose Cruz and Edgar Rodriguez, stealing car seats from his SUV, prosecutors said. Johnson chased the teens in his SUV, eventually crashing into their vehicle. Johnson then ran toward their car and fired 16 shots as he approached, prosecutors said.

Cruz was fatally wounded. Rodriguez was seriously injured.

Johnson, who pleaded not guilty, resigned from the police department shortly after the shooting. His defense attorney told jurors the off-duty officer feared for his life after seeing Cruz, inside the car, reach for something that he thought may have been a weapon.

Neither teen was armed.

The sentencing trial continues Monday afternoon.



