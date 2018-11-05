Two women vying for the only swing senate district in the state of Texas face-off. Hear why Democratic challenger Beverly Powell says she deserves the seat currently held by Republican Senator Konni Burton. Plus the Democrat running for lieutenant governor, Mike Collier joins us at the table on Lone Star Politics Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. (Published Friday, Sept. 14, 2018)

What to Know Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day

Election results live on NBCDFW.com after 7 p.m. Tuesday

Texas State Senate District 10 encompasses part of Fort Worth and it is a swing district in the state legislature.

The district has only been in Republican hands since 2014. Before that, it was held by Sen. Wendy Davis who left the position to run for governor against Greg Abbott.

The seat is currently held by Republican Konni Burton who is being challenged by Democrat newcomer Beverly Powell.

Burton said she's "a defender of the taxpayer." Powell said she's wants to focus on issues like education, healthcare and viable economic development.

President Donald Trump won this district in the 2016 election, but by a very slim margin. He received 47.9 percent of the vote, and Hillary Clinton received 47.3 percent. There were about 1,800 votes separating the two.