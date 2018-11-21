Six people were injured in a crash between a Trinity Railway Express train and a semi truck Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials said. At least one person was hospitalized, fire officials said.

Several other people had minor injuries and there were passengers on the train when it crashed about 6 a.m. on the tracks near N. Collins Street and Calloway Cemetery Road.

The road was being closed at Calloway Cemetery Road.

The semi truck was hauling liquid asphalt.

It's the same location where two people were killed in a crash in August, fire officials said.

There are crossing arms at the intersection. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the crash.