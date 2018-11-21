Semi-Truck and Train Crash in Fort Worth; 6 People Injured - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Semi-Truck and Train Crash in Fort Worth; 6 People Injured

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Six people were injured in a crash between a Trinity Railway Express train and a semi truck Wednesday morning, Fort Worth fire officials said. At least one person was hospitalized, fire officials said.

    Several other people had minor injuries and there were passengers on the train when it crashed about 6 a.m. on the tracks near N. Collins Street and Calloway Cemetery Road.

    The road was being closed at Calloway Cemetery Road.

    The semi truck was hauling liquid asphalt.

    It's the same location where two people were killed in a crash in August, fire officials said.

    There are crossing arms at the intersection. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices