A jack-knifed 18-wheeler was stuck in a drainage ditch on northbound Interstate 35E early Wednesday morning, which is causing some traffic delays.



The semi-truck is stuck in the mud and the ditch has water in it. It is affected the right shoulder of I-35E.



It happened just north of the I-635E overpass near far North Dallas and Farmers Branch.

Sheriff's deputies were on scene awaiting a tow truck.