Semi Truck Crash Along I-20 in Dallas County

Dallas Fire Rescue is currently working a semi rollover in the Westbound I-20 lanes at Spur 408. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The view from a Tx-Dot camera in the area shows the truck on it's side off to the side of the road.

Drivers could be seen trying to help the driver of the truck as rescue crews arrived. So far, there is no update on the semi-truck drivers condition.



As of this writing, traffic on I-20 was not completely blocked and three lanes were still getting by.



