A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on the northbound side of Interstate 35W in north Fort Worth Tuesday evening, police say.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-35W near Dale Earnhardt Way -- close to Texas Motor Speedway -- according to MedStar.

MedStar confirmed the person who was hit by the semi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police have not released details what caused the crash.

Bill Cosby Arrives to Court for Sentencing