Selena Gomez Visits Childhood Home in Grand Prairie

It was a trip down memory lane for North Texas native and singer Selena Gomez.

She posted a photo sitting on the steps to her childhood home in Grand Prairie. The 25-year-old wrote that no one was home when she stopped by this time.

The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. ❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:43pm PST

Gomez said she lived in the home from birth to age 13.

"In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today," she wrote. "But I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today."

She ends the post with a nod to her hometown, "I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you. ❤️"

Last year, Gomez revealed she received a kidney transplant to help with her struggle with lupus.