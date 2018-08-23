 See the Plane From Rapper Post Malone's Emergency Landing - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

See the Plane From Rapper Post Malone's Emergency Landing

By Eline de Bruijn

7 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

A luxury jet carrying rapper Post Malone landed safely in New York Tuesday afternoon, hours after blowing two tires during takeoff at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.
The Stewart Air National Guard Base Fire Department posted photos on their Facebook page Wednesday, including one showing Post Malone wearing white Crocs putting his arm around a fire captain.
After the ordeal, Post Malone tweeted he had landed with a message for his fans as well as his haters: "Thank you for your prayers. Can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F*** you. But not today."
More Photo Galleries
Airlander 10: See Inside the World's Longest Aircraft
Your Back to School Photos 2018
Connect With Us
AdChoices