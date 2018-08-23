See the Plane From Rapper Post Malone's Emergency Landing

A luxury jet carrying rapper Post Malone landed safely in New York Tuesday afternoon, hours after blowing two tires during takeoff at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.
The Stewart Air National Guard Base Fire Department posted photos on their Facebook page Wednesday, including one showing Post Malone wearing white Crocs putting his arm around a fire captain.
After the ordeal, Post Malone tweeted he had landed with a message for his fans as well as his haters: "Thank you for your prayers. Can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F*** you. But not today."