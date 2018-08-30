 See the Latest Ride Coming to Six Flags Over Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
See the Latest Ride Coming to Six Flags Over Texas

By Eline de Bruijn

3 hours ago

Lone Star Revolution is slated to open in 2019 as the world's largest coaster of its kind. The 100-foot-tall loop coaster will take riders, who are placed face-to-face, around the loop multiple times.
