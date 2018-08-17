See Inside: Selena Gomez's Luxurious Mansion Drops to $2.7M
Pop star Selena Gomez has dropped the asking price of her luxurious mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, from $2.99 million to $2.7 million, according to listing agent Rick Wegman. The residence is located in the exclusive community of Montserrat, west of Fort Worth.
Gomez has been trying to sell the 10,000-square-foot house since 2016 when it went on the market for the first time for $3.5 million. Earlier this year, the home was listed for $3 million.
The house, which sits on 1.5 acres, features a variety of amenities, including a movie theater, golf course, and a tennis court. It has 5 bedrooms and six and a half baths.
The 25-year-old singer bought the house in 2015 to use when she was visiting her family in Texas. Gomez, who was born in Grand Prairie, considers North Texas her home.