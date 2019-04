Are you already tired of the Avengers? Or, did you not get in on the pre-sale?

Here is something else super hero-related that you can do this weekend.

Watch the 2016 release Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice at Klyde Warren Park Friday night and take a selfie with the Batmobile -- all for free.

Grab you cape and cowl -- the car will be available from about 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for close-up selfies.

The movie begins at 8 p.m. on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn.

Parking information is here.

The Batmobile on the streets of downtown Dallas, April 26, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News