(Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

A security guard was shot early Sunday after an argument at a Fort Worth restaurant.

Police were called to the shooting at about 4a.m. Sunday to the Whataburger in the 900 block of Beach Street.

Police said a group was in a disturbance when one of them pulled a gun and shot the security guard in the arm.

The guard refused medical treatment on scene and drove himself to the hospital.

Police said they have not arrested the person responsible but they believe they know the identity of the gunman.