Security Guard Shot at Dallas Bar

Dallas Police are searching for the gunman who shot a security guard outside an Oak Lawn bar early Wednesday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Dallas Police are searching for the gunman who shot a security guard outside an Oak Lawn bar early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hidden Door, which is located along Bowser Avenue.



Police said the guard saw someone rummaging through his vehicle and went to confront them. During their exchange, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the guard.

Police said the guard was also armed at the time, however, he did not return fire.

The suspect fled the scene before first responders arrived.



The guard was taken to the hospital, where he was listed as stable Wednesday morning.

