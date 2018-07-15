Security Guard Shoots Man Who Pulled A Gun: Fort Worth Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Security Guard Shoots Man Who Pulled A Gun: Fort Worth Police

The guard and another man were in an argument when both men drew their weapons

Published 33 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Shooting happened at The Roxy Showgirls club in Fort Worth

    • Man, Security Guard involved in argument outside club

    • Man shot is in critical condition

    Police are investigating an early morning shooting where a man was shot several times by a security guard at a club in Fort Worth.

    Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday to The Roxy Showgirls club in the 1300 block of Northeast Loop 820 Service Road. Police said a man was in an argument with the club's security guard when he pulled a gun out on the guard. The security guard pulled his own gun on the man and shot him multiple times.

    The man shot was taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition. The security guard remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

