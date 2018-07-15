What to Know Shooting happened at The Roxy Showgirls club in Fort Worth

Man, Security Guard involved in argument outside club

Man shot is in critical condition

Police are investigating an early morning shooting where a man was shot several times by a security guard at a club in Fort Worth.

Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday to The Roxy Showgirls club in the 1300 block of Northeast Loop 820 Service Road. Police said a man was in an argument with the club's security guard when he pulled a gun out on the guard. The security guard pulled his own gun on the man and shot him multiple times.

The man shot was taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition. The security guard remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating in the investigation, according to police.