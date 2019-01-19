Security Guard Grazed by Bullet After Shooting at Fort Worth Bar - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Security Guard Grazed by Bullet After Shooting at Fort Worth Bar

Police are searching for the gunmen

By Catherine Park

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    [DFW] FW Security Guard Injured

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    A security guard is expected to be okay after a bullet grazed his leg during a shooting at a bar in Fort Worth Friday night.

    Officers responded to the Silver Horse Saloon at 3300 E. Lancaster Ave. at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived they were told that four Hispanic males had been asked to leave the bar.

    It is unclear whether or not the four men started shooting at the bar while driving away but a total of six shots were fired towards the establishment and grazed a security guard in the leg.

    The security guard is expected to be okay.

    Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

    [NATL] Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

    Ski Patrol and first responders are working to rescue an unknown number of skiers buried in an avalanche at Taos Ski Resort in New Mexico

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

    The only description given of the suspect vehicle was that it was a dark colored pickup truck.

    This is investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices