A security guard is expected to be okay after a bullet grazed his leg during a shooting at a bar in Fort Worth Friday night.

Officers responded to the Silver Horse Saloon at 3300 E. Lancaster Ave. at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived they were told that four Hispanic males had been asked to leave the bar.

It is unclear whether or not the four men started shooting at the bar while driving away but a total of six shots were fired towards the establishment and grazed a security guard in the leg.

The security guard is expected to be okay.

Avalanche Buries Unknown Number of People in NM

Ski Patrol and first responders are working to rescue an unknown number of skiers buried in an avalanche at Taos Ski Resort in New Mexico (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

The only description given of the suspect vehicle was that it was a dark colored pickup truck.

This is investigation is ongoing.