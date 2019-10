A security guard fatally shot a suspected robber Tuesday morning at an Apple store in Oak Lawn, police said. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Security Guard Fatally Shoots Suspected Robber at Apple Store in Oak Lawn: Dallas Police

A security guard fatally shot a suspected robber Tuesday morning at an Apple store in Oak Lawn, police said.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a shooting at the Apple Store at 3101 Knox St.

The man was allegedly trying to rob the store when a security guard shot the man, police said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No other information was available.