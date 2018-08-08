A man is dead and a security guard wounded after a shootout in front of a cabaret in Dallas late Tuesday night, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Investigators said a security guard at the Zona Rosa Cabaret was told at about 11:35 p.m. a person was seen looking into cars parked outside the club on Regal Row.

The guard confronted the man, which led to a shootout between the two, police said.

Police arrived to find the guard injured and the man suspected of looking into cars deceased.

The guard, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.



The shooting remains under investigation and the case will be referred to a grand jury.