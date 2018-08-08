Cabaret Security Guard Injured in Fatal Shootout Outside Dallas Club - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Cabaret Security Guard Injured in Fatal Shootout Outside Dallas Club

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Cabaret Security Guard Fatally Shoots Man

    A man is dead and a security guard wounded after a shootout in front of a cabaret in Dallas late Tuesday night, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man is dead and a security guard wounded after a shootout in front of a Dallas cabaret late Tuesday night, police say.

    Investigators said a security guard at the Zona Rosa Cabaret was told at about 11:35 p.m. a person was seen looking into cars parked outside the club on Regal Row.

    The guard confronted the man, which led to a shootout between the two, police said.

    Police arrived to find the guard injured and the man suspected of looking into cars deceased.

    The guard, who was wearing a ballistic vest, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

    The shooting remains under investigation and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices