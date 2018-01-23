Italy Students Return to Class After Shooting

Students at Italy High School will return to school 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the school’s cafeteria. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Students at Italy High School will return to school 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the school’s cafeteria.

Police have not officially released the identities of the victim or the accused shooter and have not hinted at a possible motive.



The wounded girl is recovering at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

“I did have a good source yesterday tell me as of yesterday that she was doing very well considering she had been shot more than once,” Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry said.

Parents, Students Reunited After Italy High School Shooting

Parents and students are reacting after a shooting Monday morning at Italy High School in Ellis County that injured a 15-year-old girl. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

Counselors will be available at the school for students when they return Tuesday morning.

“I'm sure there’ll be some adjustments of security at the high school,” Perry said. “However this is a safe community.”

Perry thinks it was beneficial to have the students return to help them get back into a normal routine.

Hundreds Pack Church, Pray After Italy School Shooting

About 300 people packed a church in a small North Texas community to pray for a girl wounded in a shooting at the town's high school. The vigil Monday night at Central Baptist Church in Italy was held to bring comfort to residents in the town of about 2,000 in the wake of the shooting at Italy High School. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

“It makes you think that no one is immune to violence in this day and age. You don't have to be in New York or Dallas,” Perry said. “You [can have] a violent incident in any society.”

About 300 people packed Central Baptist Church Monday night to pray for the girl wounded in the shooting. The vigil was held to bring comfort to residents in the town of about 1,900.