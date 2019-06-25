Security Changes at Katy Trail Gets Mixed Reviews

There are roughly 700 fewer police officer on the streets of Dallas compared to 2011.

A group that manages the Katy Trail in Dallas says it's had to rethink the way it does security.

The new plan is effective immediately. Friends of the Katy Trail oversee the operations.

In the past, they'd hire off-duty officers with the Dallas Police Department to patrol.

They tell us, because the department doesn't have as many officers compared to years ago, officers will no longer provide security at the Katy Trail.

The solution, they said, was to hire private security – two unarmed guards who will patrol during peak hours.

We talked to people about how they feel about that.

"As long as there is some sort of security I think I feel safe. I'm personally not a big fan of guns. It doesn't bother me that they're not armed," said Dallas resident, Lauren Labarba

"That doesn't feel secure at all. Police officers with uniforms make a big difference," said Gerald Ngwayr, a regular at Katy Trail.

Friends of the Katy Trail also say this will save money in what they pay for security.

Guards will be on the trail from 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends.