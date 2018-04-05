A major section of the $1.6 billion North Tarrant Express project along Interstate 35W opened ahead of schedule Thursday.



Officials with the project said the section of I-35W from Northside Drive to the IH 820/I-35W interchange is now open to drivers and that the project's final section, from Northside Drive south to Interstate 30, is on track to be completed later this year.



The project, which began in May 2014, includes complete reconstruction of frontage roads, general highway lanes and the addition of two managed TEXpress Lanes in each direction.



"The new highway corridor consists of new ramps improving accessibility with additional connections to and from the general highway lanes and the TEXpress Lanes," officials said in a news release. "Drivers can choose to use the rebuilt general highway, bypass and frontage roads at no charge, or utilize the TEXpress Lanes for a faster, more direct commute through the corridor."



The project spans about 10 miles of roadway currently ranked 23rd on the state's most congested list; the roadway was sixth on the list whne construction began in 2013.



Drivers are encouraged to "Know Before They Go," visit www.northtarrantexpress.com for upcoming closures. To view detour maps, please visit the Alternate Route Map page. Also, as lane closures are updated frequently, please visit the Lane Closures page daily for the most current information. Closures are subject to weather conditions, and construction activities may be postponed if necessary. More information about the TEXpress Lanes can be found at www.TEXpressLanes.com.

