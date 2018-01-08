Second Teen Arrested in Christmas Eve Homicide

Areaon Trevon McDade, 19, left, and DaMarcus Antwon Williams, 18, right, have been charged with capital murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of 17-year-old Brett Adkins.

Irving police made a second arrest Monday in the fatal shooting of a teen on Christmas Eve.



According to police, 17-year-old Brett Adkins, of Plano, drove to an Irving home on the 200 block of Red River Trail on the night of Dec. 24 to sell marijuana.



Investigators learned that Adkins met with two other teens, identified as

18-year-old DaMarcus Antwon Williams and 19-year-old Areaon Trevon McDade, both of Irving, shortly after 9 p.m. and that at some point a fight broke out.

During the scuffle, Adkins was shot once in the chest. Police and EMS arrived to find Adkins injured; he was transported to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine where he died early Christmas morning.

Irving police announced Williams' arrest on Friday and McDade's arrest on Monday. While investigators have not said who they believe fired the shot that killed Adkins, both men have been charged with capital murder.

A capital murder charge in Texas automatically carries with it a sentence of either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. It is not yet clear which penalty the Dallas County District Attorney may seek while prosecuting the case.

It is not clear if Williams or McDade have obtained attorneys.