Health officials in Dallas County are reporting this year's second human case of West Nile Virus.

The patient lives in the 75061 zip code in Irving and has been diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease, the more serious form of the virus.

The first and second human case of West Nile virus has been recorded in Dallas County for 2018 in the 75061 zip code in Irving, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirms.

This is the same zip code where the first patient in Dallas County was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease last week.

For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, further identifying information is not released.

Symptoms for West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

According to the World Health Organization it is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of disease. Serious illness can occur in people of any age, however people over the age of 50 and some immunocompromised persons (for example, transplant patients) are at the highest risk for getting severely ill when infected with WNV.

