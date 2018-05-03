A crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Belt Line Road Thursday morning.



The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. after the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a concrete median.



The collision pushed the median into the southbound lanes where it was struck by an oncoming driver.



DPS officials had no information on the condition of those involved in the crashes.



Two northbound lanes and all southbound lanes are closed at Belt Line Road.

It is not clear how long the highway may be closed; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The crash is not related to another crash that occured on the DNT earlier in the morning that also forced lane closures.

