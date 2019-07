A second-chance job fair was hosted in Desoto Saturday morning.

The event was for individuals that may have a record, or just need a second chance.

One in four Americans has a criminal record, which can make it tough to find a job.

The event gave people an opportunity to work on their resume and fill out job applications. Many also donated clothing, shoes and other items participants may need for an interview.

Community Missionary Baptist Church of Desoto organized and hosted the event.