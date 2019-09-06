Davonte Benton, left, and Tyrese Simmons, right, both 19, have been charged with capital murder in the death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett.

Dallas police have made a second arrest in connection with murder of Brandoniya Bennett, a 9-year-old girl killed when someone fired into her Old East Dallas apartment Aug. 14.

Davonte Benton, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder Thursday after an interview with detectives. Tyrese Simmons, the first person arrested in charged in the case, remains in the Dallas County Jail on the same charge.

Investigators said Bennett was shot after a fight between groups of rappers known to diss each other in their music. Though the fight was initially broken up, witnesses told police some of the rappers returned and knocked on the door of an apartment of the person they were looking for. When that person did not come outside, the group walked around to the back and fired several gunshots into an apartment.

The apartment was the wrong apartment, police said.

9-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed in Old East Dallas

A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in Old East Dallas Wednesday night when a person fired into an apartment they thought belonged to someone else, police say. (Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019)

"I heard the pops, like three or four, pop, pop. A lot of people screaming and hollering, holding the baby in her arms and then the police car took her away," neighbor Marilyn Weaver told NBC 5 last month.

Bennett, who recently had her nails painted so they would look nice on the first day of school, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

It is not clear if police expect to file charges against anyone else in the case.

Benton, like Simmons, is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond.