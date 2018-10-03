Searchers Wonder How They Missed Christina Morris' Body - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

    Searchers Wonder How They Missed Christina Morris' Body

    The search teams who spent weekends looking for Christina Morris now wonder how they did not discover her body before now. They say they searched the area where Morris' body was found three different times, and never noticed anything. A construction crew working in that same spot discovered the body last week. (Published 6 hours ago) The search teams who spent weekends looking for Christina Morris now wonder how they did not discover her body before now. They say they searched the... See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices