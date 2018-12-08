Search for Gunman Continues After Man Shot in the Shoulder at Fort Worth Bar - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The victim attempted to flee the gunfire before he was shot in the shoulder

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Search for Gunman Continues After Man Shot in the Shoulder at Fort Worth Bar

Police are searching for a gunman after he allegedly shot several victims inside of a Fort Worth bar Friday night.

According to Fort Worth police, officers responded to a shooting call at 5029 E. Rosedale Street at 5:05 p.m. Investigations revealed that two men had gotten into an argument at the Classy Lady.

One of the men then left and returned with a gun and fired shots at the victim.

The victim attempted to escape by running to the back of the bar after which the shooter walked the victim back to the middle of the bar and shot him in the shoulder.

The man then fired more rounds into the bar before leaving and fleeing the scene.

Police believe there may be an additional two victims who drove themselves to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and conditions of the victims are unknown.

