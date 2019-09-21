Search Underway for Missing Kayaker on Lake Ray Hubbard - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Search Underway for Missing Kayaker on Lake Ray Hubbard

The man and the woman in the kayak were not wearing life vests when their boat capsized: DFR

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Search Underway for Missing Kayaker on Lake Ray Hubbard

    Rescue crews are searching for a man whose kayak overturned on Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning, authorities say. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    Rescue crews are searching for a man whose kayak overturned on Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning, authorities say.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded at 10:48 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a kayak carrying a man and a woman capsized at Windsurf Bay Park, located at 5556 Locust Grove Road.

    According to a DFR spokesman, the kayakers were reportedly preparing for a race when their boat capsized. The woman resurfaced and was quickly rescued by good Samaritan in a boat, the spokesman said. However, the man hasn't been seen since.

    The two were not wearing life vests, officials said.

    Firefighters from Dallas and Rowlett, Dallas police and the Texas Game Warden are working together to organize search and recovery efforts.

    More information will be released as it becomes available, the DFR spokesman said.

    Check back for the latest on this developing story.

    Tips for Safe Swimming This Summer 

    • Bring a buddy: don't swim alone even at public pools or lifeguarded beaches.
    • Never leave young children unattended near water and never trust a child's life with another child.
    • Young children and inexperienced swimmers should always wear U.S. Coast Guard-Approved life jackets.
    • Establish rules, and always enforce them. Don't let children play around drains or suction fittings. Also, don't let children have breath-holding competitions.
    • Be aware: Cold temperatures, currents, and jagged rocks at rivers and lakes can make water dangerous.
    • Always wear a life jacket on a boat. Most boating fatalities occur from drowning.
    • Don't drink and swim. Alcohol impairs balance, coordination, and judgement.
    • Sign up for swimming lessons if you've never had them.
    • Always swim in areas supervised by lifeguards where available

    (Source: Red Cross)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices