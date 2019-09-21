Search Underway for Missing Kayaker on Lake Ray Hubbard

Rescue crews are searching for a man whose kayak overturned on Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning, authorities say. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded at 10:48 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a kayak carrying a man and a woman capsized at Windsurf Bay Park, located at 5556 Locust Grove Road.

According to a DFR spokesman, the kayakers were reportedly preparing for a race when their boat capsized. The woman resurfaced and was quickly rescued by good Samaritan in a boat, the spokesman said. However, the man hasn't been seen since.

The two were not wearing life vests, officials said.

Firefighters from Dallas and Rowlett, Dallas police and the Texas Game Warden are working together to organize search and recovery efforts.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the DFR spokesman said.

