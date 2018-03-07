Search Underway for Man Who Led Officers on Two-County Chase

Police are searching for a man who led officers on a chase through two counties Wednesday before ditching his pickup truck in Everman and running.
Investigators have not released the man's identity but say he was stopped by Texas state troopers at about 7 p.m. in Johnson County for a broken tail light.
The driver allegedly told a trooper that he had warrants out for his arrest, and while checking the man's claim, police say he drove away.
Officers chased the man along Interstate 35W, before he eventually ditched his truck at Langley and Smith avenues in Everman, south of Fort Worth, and ran.
Neighbors say he crashed into at least one car before he left his truck behind.
Agencies from surrounding towns helped in the search for the man late Wednesday, but had not been able to find him.