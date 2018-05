Crews are at the scene of a water rescue at a south Dallas park.

A man was spotted in the water at William Blair Jr. Park at about 12:30 Thursday afternoon and has not resurfaced, according to Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue.



The park is located in the 3000 block of Rochester Street.



Further details have not been released.



