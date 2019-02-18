Search Resumes at White Rock Lake for Missing Woman

Dive teams are back on Dallas' White Rock Lake Monday morning searching for a woman missing from Grand Prairie since Feb. 5. Weltzin Garcia, 26, was reported missing along with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez. (Published 35 minutes ago)

What to Know Dive teams are using sonar to search White Rock Lake a day after the body of a missing woman's boyfriend was pulled from the water.

Authorities pulled the body of Alfonso Hernandez, 28, from White Rock Lake Sunday morning. His car was found abandoned at the lake Feb. 5.

The couple's two children were reunited with family Sunday, a CPS spokesperson says.

Dive teams are back on Dallas' White Rock Lake Monday morning searching for a woman missing since Feb. 5.

Weltzin Garcia, 26, was reported missing along with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez.

Hernandez's body was found in the lake Sunday morning. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Texas Game Wardens and the Dallas Police Department's dive team are using three boats equipped with sonar to scan the lake. Areas of the lake that are too narrow for boats are being searched on foot, police said.

Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Man: PD

Grand Prairie police confirmed the body found in White Rock Lake has been identified as a man who has been missing and whose car was found abandoned at the lake earlier this month. (Published Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019)

Dallas police confirmed to NBC 5 they were able to obtain mobile phone records for both Garcia and Hernandez and that both phones have pinged near White Rock Lake.

Garcia's twin sister, Atziry Garcia Mireles, told NBC 5 Monday morning that her sister's phone was found in Hernandez's pocket.

On Friday, Family members said Garcia and Hernandez had relationship issues and that Hernandez had sought treatment for anger management. Grand Prairie police confirmed there was a warrant out for Hernandez's arrest, related to a January domestic assault incident reported filed by Garcia.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia, left, and 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, right. Hernandez's car was found near White Rock Lake but there was no sign of the couple.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

The couple's two children, ages 3 and 6, had been in the custody of CPS while the search for their parents was underway. Mireles, Garcia's sister, asked a judge on Friday for custody of the children. According to CPS, the children were reunited with family members Sunday night, after Hernandez's body was pulled from the lake.

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco, Vanessa Brown and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.