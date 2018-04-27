The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man suspected of running over and killing a Dallas man outside a dance hall last month.

Jared Ray, 23, was run over and killed after investigators say he was defending a woman outside and a fight broke out outside of Cowboy’s Red River in Northwest Dallas on March 2. Ray punched a man and he was run over by the suspect in a light-colored SUV, police said.



“I wish he would have turned his head but he didn’t, I’m proud he stood up for what he thought was right,” said Riccarera Chism, Ray’s mother.

Investigators have released a sketch of the suspect. Despite multiple witnesses, Dallas police say they have no leads and there is no video or physical evidence useful in determining the suspect’s identity.

“What he took was my son’s breath but he did not take his heartbeat,” Chism said.

Ray lingered in a coma for 6 days before dying March 8. Investigators believe the suspect was a semi-regular at the dance hall and if someone can provide a name witnesses will be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

