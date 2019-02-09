Search Expands for Missing Grand Prairie Couple

Grand Prairie police are expanding the search for a couple who vanished four days ago.

Weltzin Garcia, 26, and her boyfriend Alfonso Hernandez, 28, disappeared on Tuesday.

His was car found abandoned near White Rock Lake Tuesday, hours after the couple was reported missing.

In dreadful conditions, Grand Prairie police and fire crews combed miles of shore line at White Rock Lake on Saturday, searching for any sign of Garcia and Hernandez.

"We're utilizing our sonar equipment to just skim the lake, look for anything that may stand out for any evidence," said Mark Beseda, spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department.

An exhaustive search by boat, by foot and on horseback entered its fourth day on Saturday.

"The facts don't add up, finding the car out here abandoned it just doesn't add up, so that's why we're putting a lot of resources into this," Beseda said.

The couple's past is adding to the urgency.

They've been together six years and have two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, Garcia's sister said.

Grand Prairie police said Hernandez is wanted for allegedly assaulting Garcia late last month.

Her family told NBC 5 last week that Hernandez had sought help for anger management.

Saturday's search turned up no new clues in the case, but Grand Prairie police said they'd work tirelessly to bring answers to a family who desperately needs them.

"We're checking everything. We're not leaving any stone unturned," Beseda said.

Grand Prairie police are asking anyone with information in this case to give them a call at 972-988-8477.

Up to a $2,500 reward is being offered.