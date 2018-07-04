Search Continues for Missing Man in Lake Grapevine

A Flower Mound man is missing after falling off a sailboat and into Lake Grapevine Tuesday night, officials say.

The Grapevine Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens searched for the man from 9:30 p.m. until after midnight before they called off the search for the night.

The search continued in the lake and on the shoreline Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Grapevine Fire Department said the 19-year-old man was reported missing after he fell off the sailboat. The incident happened around the same time high winds swept through North Texas, though it was unclear what caused the man to fall overboard.

Fire officials said the boat had drifted away from where the incident occurred, making the search area harder to define. High winds and darkness further complicated the effort.

The Grapevine Fire Department urged everyone to wear a lifejacket when on a boat or swimming in open water.