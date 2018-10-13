Screams Halloween Theme Park Closed Saturday

Screams Halloween Park in Waxahachie will be closed on Saturday October 13.

Managers of the Haunted House say while they did not receive any significant storm damage from this morning's storms, in the interest of safety, they have decided to close tonight.

Also, due to the large amount of rainfall received this morning, two of the five haunted houses would not be able to open.

Organizers apologize for any inconvenience, but say they want all guest to have the best experience possible while also being in a safe environment.

Screams Halloween Theme Park will reopen on Friday October 19 at 7:30 p.m.