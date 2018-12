A large scrap pile burning in Fort Worth is causing large amounts of smoke. The fire broke out Wednesday evening, (Published 24 minutes ago)

A large scrap pile burning in Fort Worth is causing large amounts of smoke. The fire broke out Wednesday evening.

The 2-alarm fire is located at NE 38th Street and North Main Street.

Fort Worth firefighters have two ladder trucks in place to help contain the fire. It's not clear what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no business nearby are threatened. Residents however are being advised to shelter in place because of the large amounts of smoke from the fire.

'Marginal': 7-Year-Old Talks to Trump on Christmas Eve