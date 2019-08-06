A new lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America claims to have uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual abuse that do not appear in the organization's disciplinary files. (Published 2 hours ago)

A new lawsuit filed this week against the Boy Scouts of America claims to have uncovered hundreds of previously undisclosed cases of sexual abuse involving scout leaders that do not appear in the organization's disciplinary files.

The suit was filed in a Pennsylvania court on behalf of a former scout who alleges his scoutmaster repeatedly abused him. It accuses BSA of negligence for failing to protect him.

The attorneys representing the accuser are part of an advocacy group called Abused in Scouting, which launched an online campaign earlier this year that encouraged victims to come forward with their stories.

During a press conference Tuesday, the group said they've heard from nearly 800 individuals who claim they were abused by scout leaders.

Most of the alleged victims are now in their 40s, 50s, and 60s -- and they come from all over the country.

The attorneys also claimed their work has identified 350 scout leaders who have been accused of abuse, but who do not appear in BSA's disciplinary files, many of which have been made public through past lawsuits.

The group called on Congress to conduct an investigation into BSA -- and indicated their work is not yet done.

"Come forward," said Tim Kosnoff, an attorney with Abused in Scouting. "Tell your story. And join this movement. Because that’s what this is. This is a human rights movement against one of the biggest offenders in the world, the Boy Scouts of America."

BSA's national headquarters are located in Irving. NBC 5 reached out to the organization for comment on these new allegations, but has not heard back.

In a statement they provided to USA Today, which ran an in-depth piece on the issue ahead of Tuesday's announcement by Abused in Scouting, BSA said:

"Upon receipt of this information from the group of plaintiff’s attorneys, we immediately investigated the limited information provided and our efforts have already resulted in approximately 120 reports to law enforcement. We are continuing to manually search old paper records at the local level and will continue to notify law enforcement as additional individuals are."