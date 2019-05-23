Science Lesson Gets Texas-Sized in Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Middle School students use STEM skills to design and build a tiny home. (Published May 23, 2019)

A school science project got super-sized in the town of Sunnyvale.

Students used engineering and science skills to build small models for a house in a STEM class. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

At Sunnyvale Middle School, they were using Popsicle sticks to build structures designed using those STEM skills.

"I thought, 'why don't we just build one for real?'" said teacher Chris Camacho.

The school partnered with different community businesses and got the supplies to build a tiny house. The mini-structures are gaining popularity around the country.

"This is really unheard of in middle school this is the first time I've done a project this big," said student Carter Morgan.

Morgan says it's so fun to use the same skills they were applying in class to actually make something tangible.

"It's a completely different thing when you get in here put the door way in, get in the locks put up the siding," Morgan said.

Camacho says they reached out to businesses in the community who helped with supplies and skills.

The educators made sure the math, science and engineering were there and now, the students are challenged to take the skills they learned all year and make success.

The house will be sold at auction. Money raised will go back to the class to fund future builds and projects to help students dream up something big and bring it to life.