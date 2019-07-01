Family of 4 Among Victims of Deadly Addison Plane Crash

The school in Plano where the two kids attended, John Paul II Catholic School, sent out a letter to families naming them as the victims in the plane crash on Sunday that killed all 10 people onboard. (Published 2 hours ago)

A family of four was among the 10 people killed in Sunday's plane crash at Addison Airport, according to a letter released Monday by one of the children's schools.

Two other victims were identified Monday by JLL, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company, in an email to employees.

John Paul II High School in Plano sent a letter to families that said one of its students and her brother, mother and stepfather were on board the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air that crashed into a hangar just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

The school identified Alice Maritato, who was expected to graduate in 2022, as well as her brother Dylan, who would have finished eighth grade at All Saints Catholic School in 2020, as among the 10 dead. The siblings' mother Ornella Ellard and stepfather Brian Ellard also died in the crash.

The letter said the students are survived by their father, Michele Maritato.

Steve Thelen, who worked at JLL, and his wife Gina were also among the 10 people who died in the crash, according to an email to employees. The JLL email said Steve had a son and daughter who were not on the plane.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for any of the victims.

According to the John Paul II High School letter, mourners are encouraged to attend Mass Wednesday at 9 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas.

Funeral arrangements for Steve and Gina Thelen have not been set, according to the JLL email.